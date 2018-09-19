PM summons CCI meeting on Sept 24

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on September 24.

The CCI meeting scheduled to take place at 11:30 am at PM Office will be attended by the chief ministers of all the four provinces.

The meeting will take up a seven-point agenda, which includes summaries with regard to import of liquified natural gas (LNG), launching a countrywide cleanliness drive, and setting up a task force for streamlining regulatory functions.

The Petroleum, Exploration and Production Policy 2012 as well as matters pertaining to workers welfare fund, and Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) will also come under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting would also review the implementation of the decisions previously taken by the CCI.

No summary of any province has been made part of the CCI meeting.

