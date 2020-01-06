PM summons cabinet meeting today

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday summoned meeting of the federal cabinet today (Tuesday) to discuss 10-point agenda.

The federal cabinet will meet at 11:30 am at the PM House with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The overall political and economic situation of the country will be reviewed, while situation of Middle East will also come under discussion.

The members of the federal government will review the internal and external security situation of the country. The cabinet is expected to endorse the decision taken by the ECC, last month.—INP