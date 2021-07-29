PM submits reply in Rs 10b defamation suit by Shahbaz

Observer Report Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan has submitted a reply in a defamation case filed by Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif over the former’s remarks that he was offered a bribe to stop pursuing the Panama Papers case which later led to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, the three-time prime minister of the country.

Four years back, Shahbaz Sharif filed a Rs10 billion defamation lawsuit against Imran Khan for accusing him of offering bribe to stay silent over the Panama Papers allegations against the Sharif family.

According to a reply filed in a Lahore session court, Imran Khan while demanding to reject the defamation suit said that he was not directly offered money from Nawaz Sharif or Shahbaz Sharif.