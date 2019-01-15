PM: Structural reforms to continue despite ‘anti-govt propaganda’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday the process of bringing structural reforms will continue without any interruption despite ongoing ‘fabricated propaganda’ against his government.

He said this while meeting heads of different departments of the Ministry of Information, including Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and special assistants Iftikhar Durrani and Yousuf Baig Mirza in Islamabad. The prime minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was implementing its policy of bringing structural reforms in the current system.

“The process of bringing structural reforms is always a painful phase in a nation’s history, but countries are ushered into a new and more prosperous era on its completion,” he said.

The PM said his government’s efforts were not aimed at personal gains but for the betterment of the country and its citizens.

He said the ruling party was fully aware of the ‘fabricated propaganda’ aimed at it and the reasons behind it, stressing need to unmask the ‘nefarious agenda’ of some elements.

“No civilised and responsible society allows propagation of unfounded and fabricated news,” said the premier, adding that coordination with the media will be increased in order to achieve the common goal of discouraging the ‘fake news’.

“Everyone, in or outside the government, belongs to state … state’s interests will be kept supreme at all costs.”

