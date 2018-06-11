PM stresses swift completion of FATA transition

ISLAMABAD :Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Monday stressed swift completion of the transition process of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and provision of sense of security to the people in tribal areas. Chairing a meeting to review progress on implementation of FATA Reforms here at the PM Office, the Prime Minister said the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a landmark development promising positive impact on addressing the development lag and bringing a marked improvement in the lives of the people. The Prime Minister called upon the need for addressing important administrative, legal and financial issues in this regard. The meeting was attended by Minister for Law Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretaries of SAFRON, Finance and Planning Divisions, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ACS FATA and other senior officials. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan made a detailed presentation on the implementation progress and pointed out various administrative, legal and financial issues that needed immediate attention to ensure smooth transition of the merger process after the passage of 25th Constitutional Amendment. Briefing the meeting about the actions taken so far, the Chief Secretary said that the Agencies & FRs had been re-designated as Districts and Sub Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the posts of Political Agents and Assistant Political Agents were re-designated as Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners. It was informed that with the abolition of Agency Development Fund, collection of all taxes/levy and rahdaries had been stopped. The meeting was informed that draft plans for extension of judiciary, policing, prosecution and prisons service in the Tribal Districts had also been prepared.

