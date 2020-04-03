PM stresses need to render untiring efforts against COVID-19

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for COVID-19 in Islamabad, where he was briefed on the measures being taken to cope with the situation arising out of coronavirus crisis. Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya, DG Operations and Planning NCOC, apprised the premier about the latest situation and future course of action to contain the spread of highly contagious disease. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa among other federal ministers and officials were also present during the visit. PM Imran directed the NCOC to focus on health management, financial impact, socio-economic and food security, strategic communication and awareness to deal with the crisis. He also suggested the calibrated and measured response paradigm with the evolving scenario in the wake of global pandemic. The prime minister also appreciated the performance of NCOC, saying: “We need to render untiring efforts for effective enforcement of the decisions through NCOC to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 across the country.” He reiterated that there must be no compromise on availability of essential food items and sustainability of supply lines throughout the country.The NCOC is nerve centre to synergise and articulate unified na-tional effort against COVID-19, and to im-plement the decisions of National Coordina-tion Committee on COVID-19. The centre is one win-dow operation to col-late, analyse and proc-ess information based on digital input and human intelligence across Pakistan through all provinces including in AJK and federal territories via dedicated representatives and centres, ac-cording to official statement.