PM stresses for monitoring demand, supply of power

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said that although remarkable progress had been achieved in power sector during the last three years, however, there was a need to constantly monitoring demand and supply situation keeping in view the anticipated high GDP growth scenario in the coming years.

The prime minister sated this while chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy at Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting reviewed in detail the report on validation of energy and demand forecasting as prepared by NTDC and evaluated by an international consultant engaged through the World Bank. According to the report, Pakistan will overcome power shortage from 2017 onwards upto year 2030.—APP