PM steps ups meetings with MPs as Senate polls near

As the Senate elections are hours away, the electioneering has gained momentum and Prime Minister Imran Khan has suspended most of his daily routine activities to spend the available time in holding meetings with lawmakers.

The Prime Minister has decided to spend time in the parliament where he would hold meetings with disgruntled members of the ruling party and coalition partners in order to address their grievances and garner support.

Members of National Assembly Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Jawad Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi and Sajid Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Parliament House on Monday and discussed overall political situation.

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and Muhammad Amir Dogar were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, MNAs Dr Haider Ali, Noor Alim Khan, Uzma Riaz, Zill-e-Huma, Nafeesa Khatak and Shandana Gulzar also called on the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister listened to their grievances to address their reservations.