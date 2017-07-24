PM should step down before ousted forcefully: Sarwar

Lahore

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that it will be better for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down with esteem before he should be ousted forcefully.

Addressing a workers convention here on Sunday, he said that Sharifs have no proof to defend them and if they had, would have presented before the Supreme Court.

He said that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe the Panama case has exposed the misdeeds and corruption of the Sharif family. The PTI leader said that democracy is name of a system where accountability is primary pillar and will not allow anyone to do corruption in the name of democracy.

Ch. Muhammad Sarwar said that accountability should be started from Prime Minister because he is chief executive of the country and other would be held accountable afterwards. He said that masses gave mandate of forming government, not to do corruption and appoint corrupt people on key posts.—INP