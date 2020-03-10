PM speaks people’s language

THE speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan at a public gathering after distributing Kafalat cards among deserving people under the anti-poverty Ehsaas programme at Ghalanai reflected true feelings of the people and expectations that they are pinning on his Government to resolve their chronic problems. He categorically announced not to increase the electricity and gas tariffs as people and industries cannot sustain more pressure. Instead, he declared the Government would take all possible measures to bring down the power tariff in any way.

Apart from echoing sentiments and aspirations of the people regarding electricity and gas tariff and their impact on their lives, the Prime Minister also spoke about the problems of the formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) that have been merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and explained policies and programmes of his Government to resolve them. This is important as there is growing resentment in the merged areas that the merger has not brought them the intended benefits, strengthening viewpoint of those who believe FATA should have been made a separate province. Initiation of Ehsas Kafalat programme in those areas is a positive step but this would not help resolve the multitude of problems that the region faces. Abysmal poverty is the fundamental cause of all other issues of the formerly tribal areas and promotion of education, infrastructure development and creation of job opportunities would be the answer. As pointed out by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, tribal areas were rich in mineral resources and there was urgent need to draw up a comprehensive programme to exploit them as this would contribute significantly to reduction in poverty and creation of employment opportunities at the doorsteps of the people. There has been an unattended but sound suggestion that the Government should draw upon the technical skills of tribal people as demonstrated in production of small arms by way of proper training and their induction in similar industries that should be established in the region. As for rates of gas and electricity are concerned, the acknowledgement of the Prime Minister that the high tariff has created difficulties for the people should lead to some meaningful relief for them. He has announced a workable plan to talk to the power producers and urge them to bring down electricity prices and close down those plants which were producing costly power as no more burden could be passed on to the people and industries and hopefully this would lead to the desired outcome along with measures being taken by the Government to overcome line losses and tackle the menace of gas and power theft.