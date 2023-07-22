Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned yet another incident of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, vowing to launch a campaign to end the sacrilege of holy books in the Nordic state.

The government will help create a common strategy to get rid of evil from the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the prime minister said.

The PM’s remarks came after a man stomped on the Quran outside Iraq’s embassy in Stockholm on Thursday but did not ignite the book, hours after protesters stormed Sweden’s Baghdad embassy over a possible burning of the Quran.

Salwan Momika, 37, stomped and kicked the Quran but left the protest without burning pages of the book — as he had done less than a month earlier at a similar protest outside Stockholm’s main mosque.

Moreover, the PM said the OIC must play its role in representing the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah and do away with this evil. The PM pledged to launch a campaign to reverse the decision to allow the desecration of the Torah, the Bible and the Holy Quran.

He said the permission to desecrate the holy books, persons, and rituals was not the freedom of expression but rather, a way to constantly torment the world.

The sequence of events evidenced that this was not a freedom of expression but part of a political and satanic agenda, he said.

“The whole world of Islam and Christianity must collectively stop this conspiracy. Satan’s followers are blaspheming the holy book which gave human beings dignity, rights and guidance.”