PM should name the responsible of USD hike: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on Wednesday strongly criticised the latest hike in dollar price. Murtaza Wahab said that the dollar was available at Rs158 on Wednesday morning but it reached to Rs164 at the end of day. He alleged that the economic situation of the country is worsening day by day. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always taught a lesson about huge financial deficit the nation suffers after the increase in dollar rates. He said that the premier should name the responsible for the latest hike and its financial losses. The adviser also complained about the absence of PM Khan in the National Assembly session.