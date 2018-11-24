PM should inform who said Nawaz asked for NRO: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan should disclose the name of the person who said that Nawaz Sharif wanted a National Reconciliation Ordinance.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Shahbaz said that it had emerged that the prime minister’s sister Aleema Khan had some properties in Dubai and then she was given an NRO.

“Who were these people who said that Nawaz Sharif wants an NRO? Prime minister should tell us the name of the person,” Shahbaz demanded. The Pakistan Muslim League-N president continued, “The premier should stop threatening us, we have been through this before. We faced dictators and wore handcuffs in the past. Who are you threatening?”

“Prime Minister should stop using threatening language. This is only hurting Pakistan,” he lamented.

Speaking about the prime minister’s statement regarding U-turns, he said, “If taking U-turns is a big trait, then who in the world will trust us.”

“Does the prime minister know that a negative image of Pakistan has been created because of his statement? If the premier gives out statements like these then no will trust him,” he asserted. “If the prime minister’s statement was beyond me and the 200 million strong nation, how will the world understand? But the prime minister is still standing with his statement.

“Whatever statement PM gave was correct but he [Imran Khan] should be serious. From his statements it looks like he is still standing on top of a container,” Shahbaz added.

