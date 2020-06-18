PM should have met Sindh CM during his visit: Nasir

Karachi

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah said Prime Minister Imran Khan should have met Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah during his two-day visit to the province.

The information minister was speaking on a TV’s show of a private Tv channel Wednesday morning. He was asked why the premier wasn’t scheduled to meet any Sindh government official during his visit.Shah said they welcome the prime minister but his programme didn’t include any meetings with provincial government officials. “Obviously.–INP