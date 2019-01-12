PM should first learn principles of politics: Bilawal

Sindh province being treated like an orphan

Kotri

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should first learn the principles of politics before practicing it.

Addressing at Sachal Sarmast Stadium in Kotri, he said, “The puppet government thinks that eliminating 18th amendment will benefit them. The federal government cannot compete against us on merit. They are conspiring against us but will not succeed,” he said.

“We are facing trial for serving the public. PTI has only gained power through rigging. They cannot win free and fair elections from us,” maintained Bilawal.

He stressed that Sindh province is being treated like an orphan while the public is being punished for voting in favour of PPP. Earlier, addressing the inauguration ceremony of a flyover in Jamshoro, he said, “Neither the ‘selected prime minister’ nor Buzdar of Punjab can compete with Sindh’s Murad Ali Shah.”

The PPP chairman alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came into power through rigging, adding that the people of Sindh foiled all attempts of political engineering, and voted for his party in the province.

He maintained that the people of Sindh were being punished for bringing the PPP into power, and following the ideology of late Benazir Bhutto.

Continuing with his criticism against the government, Bilawal said the PTI had failed to fulfill its election promises of 10 million jobs and five million low-cost houses. Inflation, unemployment and poor economic policies have made life for the poor miserable, he claimed. “There’s a difference between politics and playing cricket,” the PPP chairman said.

The PPP leader alleged that the federal government was conspiring against the Sindh government for its non-compromising position on the rollback of the 18th constitutional amendment.

He advised the federal government to solve problems of the poor instead of hurling allegations against members of the opposition.— INP

Share on: WhatsApp