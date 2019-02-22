PM should be arrested as well if action being taken against those under inquiry: Ghani

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for local government Saeed Ghani on Thursday said a Prime Minister Imran Khan should be arrested as well if action is being taken against those under inquiry.

Speaking to the media a day after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Sindh Assembly Speaker Durrani from Islamabad, Ghani said,

“NAB is working on an agenda.”

“Does the NAB chairman’s conscience not awaken at illegal arrests? It seems like the accountability bureau was made for PPP,” he added.

“There should be a uniform attitude with everyone,” Ghani said. “There is one law and Constitution in the country. Somebody tell me which Punjab case’s trial is being conducted in Sindh?

If we say anything then we are told that we are playing the Sindh card.” The minister further said, “We are being punished for being patriots. If an investigation into people’s family is being done, then families of Pervaiz Khattak and Aleem Khan should also be investigated,” he asserted.

Ghani added, Durrani was not an absconder and was not running away from NAB.

“Why is this impression being created that investigation against Sindh is being conducted in Islamabad and Rawalpindi? This is an act of rousing the leaders.”

He further questioned why Durrani’s house was searched.

On Wednesday night, a team of NAB officials searched the Karachi residence of the Sindh Assembly speaker for seven hours.

According to Durrani’s family, NAB officers carried out a raid and took with them several documents and files. In all, they took three boxes’ worth of items and papers, the family said.

