PM Shehbaz, Zardari discuss country’s overall situation

Kh Asif, PM ponder on COAS appointment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House on Tuesday to discuss the “overall situation” of the country.

A statement released by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the former president enquired about PM Shehbaz’s well-being and was thanked for his visit.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz had tested positive for Covid-19 on November 15 after returning from the UK. It was the third time the prime minister had tested positive for the virus.

The meeting between the two leaders was held amid the process for the next army chief’s appointment.

A day ago, the prime minister had sought a defence ministry summary for the appointment of the new army chief, along with the service dossiers of all prospe­ctive candidates, as the government seems set to name outgoing Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s successor by Friday.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday to hold discussion over the matters pertaining to the appointment of next army chief.

Special Assistant to the PM Malik Ahmad Khan was also present during the meeting.

It is pertinent to note that Khawaja Asif held a meeting with the PM a day earlier as well, during which matters pertaining to mutual concerns were brought under discussion.

After the meeting, Khawaja Asif revealed to the media that it was a routine meet up where matters regarding national interest, as well as important appointments came under discussion.

On Monday, the defence minister revealed at the National Assembly that the General Headquarters (GHQ) has been informed that the ministry of defence has received Prime Minister Shehbaz’s letter in relation to the appointment of a new chief of army staff.

After meeting PM Shehbaz, Khawaja Asif revealed that despite the consultations and discussions, there are still a few technical aspects that are yet to be finalised.

The defense minister has said that matters pertaining to important appointments would be completed by November 25 to 26.