PM Shehbaz writes to Modi for resolution of Kashmir issue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to resolve the Kashmir issue.

According to sources, in a letter written by the Prime Minister to his Indian counterpart, it was stated that Pakistan wants resolution of all issues including Kashmir issue. The letter also stated that Pakistan wants peaceful relations with India.

In his letter a few days ago, Modi conveyed to Sharif that India desired constructive ties with Pakistan.

On April 11, the Pakistan parliament selected Sharif as the 23rd prime minister of the country, a day after Imran Khan was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote.

In a Twitter post, Modi congratulated Sharif on becoming the prime minister of Pakistan and said India desires peace and stability in a region free of terrorism.