ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has interacted with Swiss delegation led by Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in the country’s federal capital today on Saturday.

In the crucial meeting, PM Sharif asked Swiss companies to invest in renewable energy and IT sectors as both sides agreed to boost ties, especially in the areas of climate change, trade and investment, development cooperation, higher education and vocational training between the two sides.

Islamabad and Bern agreed to use G2G and B2B channels to further ties in tourism and the development of related infrastructure and further decided to convene a meeting in the near future to spell out modes of association.

Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman briefed dignitaries on Living Indus initiative and Delta Blue Carbon project which will bring revenues of $250 million.

Delighted to receive Swiss FM @IgnazioCassis. We had productive discussion on expanding cooperation in trade & investment, climate change, disaster management, risk reduction and early warning, higher education & building tourism infrastructure. I appreciate Switzerland's…

During the meeting, Prime Minister restated the high importance Islamabad attached to its relations with Central European state which are based on shared belief in fundamental principles of democracy and the rule of law.

The premier further acknowledged Swiss Government for supporting to Pakistan in the aftermath of last year’s devastating floods. This is the first bilateral visit of the Swiss Foreign Minister to the Asian Nation accompanied by members of the Parliament in last seventeen years.