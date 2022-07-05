PM Shehbaz welcomes CM Hamza’s free electricity package to poor households

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday welcomed the announcement by Punjab Cheif Minister Hamza Shahbaz to provide free electricity for households up to 100 units.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “protecting the poorest from the effects of difficult economic conditions has been our top priority since day one”.

“The Chief Minister of Punjab is very welcome to announce free supply of electricity to the households using up to 100 units per month.”

In addition to this relief package, PM Shehbaz vowed to provide more facilities.

Free electricity for households using up to 100 units: Hamza

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday announced free electricity for households consuming up to 100 units of power in the province, a move which can turn out to be a major relief for the vulnerable segments of the society.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the chief minister said that the Punjab government will bear the utility expenses of those consumers who use up to 100 units of electricity.

The government has set aside Rs100 billion for the relief programme which will benefit nine million households. “This will act as an incentive for those who use more than 100 units of electricity to save energy,” said Hamza.

