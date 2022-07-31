PM Shehbaz vows to rehabilitate flood victims

Rains, floods wreak havoc in parts of Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the incumbent government is working together with the provinces for the relief of flood affectees, and he will leave no stone unturned to rehabilitate flood victims.

Taking to Twitter, PM penned that “I visited the flood-affected areas of Balochistan, supervised the relief work and expressed solidarity with the affected people.”

Shehbaz Sharif further wrote that “The relief work will be accelerated in the affected areas. Of course, these are difficult times. People suffered a lot due to floods and heavy rains while I assure affectees that we will leave no stone unturned to rehabilitate flood victims.”

On the other hand, PM’s directives were immediately implemented and a second medical camp was established in Shambani village of Jhal Magsi district and medicines were provided while extra boats were also provided by the district administration for relief operations.

Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday announced financial relief for flood-affected families of the province. The Chief Minister chaired a meeting regarding floods and rains and reviewed relief operation in flood affected areas.

The chief minister announced that an amount of Rs800,000 will be provided to families of people who died due to floods. A committee would estimate losses and distribute relief packages among the deserving.

Meanwhile, intermittent rains continued to lash most parts of Balochistan on Sunday, as authorities scrambled to rescue the thousands who have been left displaced due to flooding in over a dozen districts.

Rainfall was reported in Kalat, Chaman, Ziarat, Muslim Bagh, Sibi, Mastung, Dalbadin, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Barkhan in the last 24 hours. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Kalat received 50mm of rain, followed by Chaman with 26mm and Ziarat with 21mm during the said period.

“Troops are busy in rescue, relief efforts apart from providing medical care and opening up communication infrastructure,” the military’s media affairs wing Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The ISPR stated that all rivers were flowing normally, with the exception of “low flood in Indus River at Attock, Tarbela, Chashma, and Guddu”.

Similarly, low flood was reported at Warsak and medium flood at Nowshera in River Kabul, the statement added.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority, at least 127 people have died in rains and floods in the province since June 1.

Meanwhile, the traffic is suspended at the RCD Highway which connects Quetta to Karachi since the last seven days due to flooding.

“The highway has been repaired at eight points while one point still remains, and that’s causing delay in its complete restoration,” Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Iftikhar Bugti told Dawn.com.