PM Shehbaz vows Pakistan will not surrender before any terrorist group

Islamabad: Just a day after the security forces cleared the counter-terrorism department (CTD) compound in Bannu by killing more than two dozen terrorists, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to crush the nefarious designs of terrorists, making it clear that the state will not surrender or bow down before any terrorist outfit.

On Tuesday, the Special Services Group (SSG) of the Pakistan Army sprung into action against the terrorists holding officials hostage in Bannu Cantt after parleys spanning over two days failed between the government and the militants who wanted a safe exit to Afghanistan.

The security forces carried out a successful operation, killing 25 militants. During the operation, a junior commissioned officer and 2 sepoys were martyred, while 10 soldiers, including three officers, were injured.

“Attempts to spread chaos in Pakistan through terrorism will be dealt with iron hands,” PM Shehbaz said in a statement carried by state-run Radio Pakistan on Wednesday.

He said that terrorism is a “sensitive issue of national security”, and a collective thinking and action plan are needed in this regard.

“The state will not bow down to any terrorist group, and the terrorists will be dealt with according to the law and the Constitution,” he pledged.

Paying tribute to the valour and determination of the country’s armed forces fighting against terrorism, he said that the entire nation would eradicate terrorism side by side with the country’s brave armed forces.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the military operations of Rad-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb as significant measures to eradicate terrorism.

He said the great sacrifices of the personnel of the armed forces, police, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies were unforgettable.

Revamping KP CTD

PM Shehbaz said that the federal government would also help the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with the restructuring of its counter-terrorism department (CTD), adding that they would be provided with all the facilities, including modern weapons.

“Increasing the capacity and efficiency of the provincial government is important in the eradication of terrorism, and the federal government will assist in improving the professional capacity of counter-terrorism departments in all provinces,” PM Shehbaz pledged.