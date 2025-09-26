Pm Shehbaz Us President Trump Hold Rare Meeting At White House

Discuss broad range of issues; Trump calls PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Asim Munir ‘great’ people

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a rare meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss a broad range of issues.

Ahead of the meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, the US president, while speaking to the media, called PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Asim Munir “great” people.

In an hour meeting at the White House, Prime Minister Shehbaz, Field Marshal Munir, and US President Trump remained engage in cordial discussions.

US-Pakistan ties have warmed in recent months under Trump after Washington had for years viewed Pakistan’s rival India as a counter to China’s influence in Asia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the White House for an official meeting with US President Donald Trump, accompanied by Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“We have a great leader coming – the Prime Minister of Pakistan, along with the Field Marshal of Pakistan. Field Marshal is a very great guy, and so is the Prime Minister. Both are coming, and they may be in this room right now,” said Trump.

Upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base on Thursday, the PM received a red-carpet welcome from senior officials of the US Air Force. His motorcade departed the base under strict American security protocols, reflecting the high importance of the visit.

A notable achievement in recent months has been the signing of a trade agreement between Pakistan and the US.

This deal includes provisions for reducing tariffs and exploring joint ventures in sectors such as energy and technology. The agreement is expected to bolster economic ties and open new avenues for investment.

In September, a $500 million deal was signed with US-based United States Strategic Metals to develop Pakistan’s mineral sector, focusing on resources like antimony, copper, and rare earth elements.

This initiative aims to support clean energy and defence sectors, with a refinery planned in Pakistan to supply US markets.

Democratic leader Shahid Khan, talking to media, described the recent meeting as highly significant, saying it has lifted Pakistan-US relations to an entirely new level.

Reflecting on the talks between Pakistan’s top leadership and US president, Khan, who served as a member of the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts during Joe Biden’s term, noted that Pakistan has not only cemented its importance in South East Asia but has also carved out a meaningful role in the Middle East.

He argued that Pakistan now holds a permanent seat at the table partly due to India’s miscalculations, as well as Islamabad’s firm stance on the Palestinian question and its balanced position on Iran.