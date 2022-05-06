PM Shehbaz urges world to help Afghan flood affectees

Heavy rain, flooding kills 22, destroys hundreds of Afghan houses and crops

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the international community to come forward and provide emergency assistance to the Afghan people dealing with the aftermath of devastating floods in Afghanistan.

The premier expressed grief over the floods which led to the loss of precious lives and financial damages in 10 provinces of the war-torn country, adding that the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan will likely intensify.

Currently, emergency measures are required as the risk of casualties increases. PM Shehbaz has ordered relief provisions, including emergency aid, to be sent to those affected by the floods.

The premier reiterated his solidarity with the Afghan interim government and people in this hour of need.

“We will do everything possible to help, and call on the international community to deal with the devastating floods,” said the premier adding that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been requested to step up efforts to assist the affected Afghan people through the Afghan Humanitarian Trust forum.

PM Shehbaz expressed sympathy to the families of the victims and urged the international community, particularly the United Nations, to launch a programme to provide shelter, food, medical aid to the displaced.

On Thursday heavy rain and flooding killed 22 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and damaged crops in Afghanistan, which is already facing a humanitarian crisis.

The Taliban government, struggling to cope with the disaster that has affected more than a third of its provinces, will approach international relief organisations for help, officials said.

“Due to flooding and storms in 12 provinces, 22 people have died and 40 injured,” said Hassibullah Shekhani, head of communications and information at Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.

Shekhani said 500 houses were destroyed, 2,000 damaged, 300 head of livestock killed and some 3,000 acres of crops damaged.

He said the International Committee of the Red Cross was helping and officials will approach other international organisations for help.

The international community is grappling with how to help the country of some 40 million people without benefiting the Taliban.