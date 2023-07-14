Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday visited the Nishtar Hospital (II) project in Multan where he said that the project, launched in 2018, remained a victim of negligence for four years out of mere jealousy and political vengeance.

Speaking during his visit to under-construction 500-bed Nishtar Hospital II, Shehbaz Sharif directed completion of public welfare projects on priority basis and stressed that such programmes should not be politicized in the best interest of people.

“We announced the project in 2018. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government ruined all projects in four years,” he said.

“The construction of the hospital was neglected for four years. The jealousy was that the project belonged to Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

“The PTI government did not provide funds for the project. There should be no politics on the projects of public welfare,” he pointed out.

“A humanitarian service was stopped due to vindictive politics. The PTI remained indifferent for four years which is condemnable. Those who used to label others thieves blocked the development of the country,” he lambasted.

“The machinery for the hospital has been brought from abroad,” he declared. The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the ongoing pace of construction work at the hospital, however regretted that the work on phase II of Nishtar Hospital was stopped during the government of Imran Khan. He said the non-implementation of the development work affected the large population of patients in the city and adjoining areas.

He expressed confidence that under the supervision of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the expansion of hospital would be completed by September 30. Also, the import of modern machinery will help ensure effective implementation of the work, he added.

He also lauded the efforts of the Commissioner of Multan, the Health Secretary and other officials concerned in carrying out the hospital project effectively. He proposed the idea of establishing a medical city in the area to facilitate the locals with state-of-the-art medical facilities.

Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior provincial government officials were present.

Later, in his speech at the PM Youth Loan and Laptop Scheme event at the Bahauddin Zakariya University in Multan, Shehbaz Sharif said the IMF loan deal was a moment for Pakistan to reevaluate its policies towards attaining the goals of financial self-reliance.