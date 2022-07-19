PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce ‘long-delayed judgment’ on PTI foreign funding case

Lahore: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the “long-delayed” judgment on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf foreign funding case.

The premier took to Twitter and lashed at PTI Chairman and Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that Imran Niazi was given a free pass for a long period, despite his repeated and shameless attacks on state institutions.

The PM said that the impunity that had been given to Imran Khan “hurt the country”.

I urge the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce long-delayed judgment on PTI foreign funding case. For long has Imran Niazi been given a free pass despite his repeated & shameless attacks on state institutions. Impunity given to him has hurt the country. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 19, 2022

Punjab by-elections

Prime Minister’s request to the ECP comes after the PTI crushed the PML-N in Punjab by-elections on July 17 that were held across Punjab on 20 seats.

The results of the by-polls have turned tables and now opened ways for the PTI to reclaim the Punjab throne on July 22, when, per the Lahore High Court decision, re-election for CM Punjab is to take.

ECP reserves verdict in PTI foreign funding case

On June 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved its verdict in the much-delayed prohibited funding case — previously referred to as the foreign funding case — against the PTI.

The case, which was filed by party founding member Akbar S Babar, has been pending since Nov 14, 2014. Babar, who is no longer associated with PTI, had alleged serious financial irregularities in the party’s funding from Pakistan and abroad.

The PTI denies any wrongdoing and maintains the fundings were not from prohibited sources. A bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja presided over the case. CEC Raja remarked that the case against the PTI had concluded, adding that the electoral watchdog also wanted to conclude the cases against other political parties.