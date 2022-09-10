PM Shehbaz, UN Secretary-General to visit flood-hit areas in Sindh, Balochistan

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday will visit the flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces and meet the flood affectees and review the damages and the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The two leaders will be joined by members of the federal cabinet, and the UN delegation will also accompany them. The prime minister and the UN secretary-general would also take an aerial view of the flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will give them a detailed briefing at Sukkar airport. Afterwards, the prime minister and the UN secretary-general would meet the flood-affected people of Tehsil Osta Muhammad, District Jaffarabad in Balochistan.

Later, they would visit Sindh province and meet the affectees of the Larkana district and its surrounding areas.

‘Today it’s Pakistan, tomorrow it could be any country’: Antonio Guterres

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on Friday warned that the world is heading towards a disaster unless carbon emissions are controlled, saying that today, it is Pakistan, tomorrow, it can be any country.

The UN Secretary-General, who arrived in the early hours of Friday in Pakistan on a two-day official visit, was briefed about the flood situation in Pakistan at the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

Speaking at the briefing, Antonio Guterres appreciated all those working tirelessly to support the victims of this unprecedented natural disaster.

Pakistan launches Flood Response Plan 2022 in collaboration with United Nations

Regarding the effects of climate change on the world, he said that humanity declared war on nature, and nature is tracking back.

“But nature is blind. It is not striking back on those who have contributed more to the war on nature,” he said.

“Pakistan has had little contribution to climate change but it is one of the most dramatically impacted by the consequences of climate change,” Guterres said during the briefing.

The UN Secretary-General, besides urging support for flood relief assistance, also emphasized debt support for Pakistan to help the country overcome numerous challenges, including economic stability.

Guterres said he would continue raising his voice for the Pakistani government and people, who were grappling with difficult situations amid floods.

“Pakistan is in my heart as I have worked with this country for 17 years while the nation extended enormous generosity to Afghan refugees for decades,” he said.