PM Shehbaz to undertake a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia from Wednesday (today).

The delegation accompanying him will include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and key Federal Ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. They will discuss and deliberate upon ways to boost trade, enhance partnership in key sectors and facilitate greater economic collaboration.

Matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving Middle East dynamics, as well as issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said the Prime Minister’s visit will foster diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters.

Earlier, the PM called for a long-lasting and durable solution to eradicate the menace of terrorism as a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security begins at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The meeting is attended by Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, DG ISI, DG Military intelligence, parliamentary leaders of political parties and their representatives. However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have boycotted the session while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is present in the meeting.

In his opening remarks, the premier paid tribute the security forces for rendering sacrifices for the motherland. He expressed the resolve to weed out the terrorism from the country.

The participants of the meeting will be given a comprehensive briefing on the country’s security situation. The military leadership will also brief the committee on the current security situation.