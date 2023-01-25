PM Shehbaz to receive UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Rahim Yar Khan today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will receive the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Rahim Yar Khan, the state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, PM Shehbaz is paying a day-long visit during which he will receive the President of the UAE at Chandna Airport on his arrival in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the PM, “The two leaders will discuss further promotion of brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE and other matters of bilateral interest.”

Earlier this month, PM Shehbaz Sharif visited the UAE at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting between the two leaders, PM Shehbaz had invited His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed for a state visit to Pakistan, to which he had agreed.