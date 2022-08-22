PM Shehbaz to pay two-day visit to Qatar on invitation of Qatar Amir

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar.

This visit will be PM Shehbaz’s first visit to Qatar after assuming the PM office this year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the federal cabinet.

During the visit, the premier will hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership. The two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on advancing energy-related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar. They will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.

He will visit Stadium 974 in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Qatari government to host FIFA World Cup.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that the Prime Minister’s visit to Qatar would impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen their growing economic partnership.