PM Shehbaz to pay one-day visit to Gwadar today

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Gwadar on a one-day visit today (Friday). This will be the second visit of the prime minister to Gwadar within a short span of a month.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz will be briefed on different ongoing development schemes in Gwadar, including the Gwadar International Airport and power and infrastructure projects. He will also be given a briefing on the law and order situation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will attend an MoU signing between Indus Hospital and Gwadar Development Authority for the construction of a state-of-the-art hospital.

