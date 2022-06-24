PM Shehbaz to pay one-day visit to Gwadar today

By
Web Desk
-
45
PM Shehbaz Gwadar

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Gwadar on a one-day visit today (Friday). This will be the second visit of the prime minister to Gwadar within a short span of a month.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz will be briefed on different ongoing development schemes in Gwadar, including the Gwadar International Airport and power and infrastructure projects. He will also be given a briefing on the law and order situation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will attend an MoU signing between Indus Hospital and Gwadar Development Authority for the construction of a state-of-the-art hospital.

Read: PTI govt failed people of Gwadar: Shehbaz Sharif

Previous articleChina tells NATO not to seek ‘a new Cold War’
Next articlePakistan Stock Exchange loses over 2000 points after PM Shehbaz announced ‘super tax’ on big industries

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR