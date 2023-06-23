Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is anticipated to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz in London.

The sources claimed on Thursday the premier had revised his plans for coming back to the nation from France. He made the choice to spend three days in London.

The PML-N senior leaders will also attend the meeting between PM Shehbaz and Nawaz, according to the sources.

Both leaders will underscore the country’s political situation and discuss issues in line with the elections and caretaker setup.

On Tuesday, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had exchanged views on the country’s political situation.

“Decisions have not been taken, but consultations have taken place during my meeting with Nawaz Sharif,” Mr Abbasi said in a statement to the media after his meeting with Mr Sharif at Hasan Nawaz’s office.

“I also have a friendship with Nawaz Sharif, who is my leader. My meeting with Nawaz Sharif went well. No division exists inside the PML-N ranks,” he maintained.

Speaking about the elections, Mr Abbasi stated, “The country’s elections should be held in October or November.”