PM Shehbaz to leave for China on Nov 1

Islamabad: At the invitation of Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will pay a two-day official visit to China on November 1.

A statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that this would be PM Shehbaz’s first visit to China since assuming office in April 2022 and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on 16th September 2022.

“Prime Minister will be among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China,” the statement said.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet with President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang. The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

Prime Minister’s visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

The statement further said that the visit is also expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of several MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on 27th October 2022.

