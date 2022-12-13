PM Shehbaz to lay foundation stone of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lay the foundation stone of 306 kilometres long Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway (M-6) on Tuesday.

Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway is the last part of the Peshawar-Karachi motorway, after which all major and important cities of Pakistan will be connected via the motorway.

The project will be completed in a short period of thirty months under Public Private Partnership.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the ceremonies in Sukkur and Hyderabad and also speak on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the groundbreaking Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway is an important development towards the fulfilment of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s dream of connecting the entire country through motorways.

In a statement on Tuesday, she said the completion of this project would provide modern, comfortable, and fastest travelling facilities to the people. Besides avoiding accidents, the traffic pressure on the GT road will reduce as a result of this project.

She said the completion of the project would accelerate economic activities in the country and greatly facilitate the traders, industrialists, and farmers to transport their products.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the construction of excellent road infrastructure will increase the speed of development, which will have a positive impact on the country’s economy.

