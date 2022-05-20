PM Shehbaz to appear before FIA court today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency Court in Lahore today (Saturday).

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday informed the media that Prime Minister Shehbaz had decided to appear before the FIA court, adding that the premier had directed all other party leaders and ministers to face cases against them in courts.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz had expressed his full confidence in judiciary and believed that he would get justice from courts. The law minister also made it clear that no high-profile case had been rescinding. The Supreme Court on Thursday barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from withdrawing the high-profile cases from courts. The apex court also slapped a ban on new appointments and transfers of officials involved in high-profile cases, NAB cases as well as those being heard by special courts.

The apex court issued notices to NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, FIA director general and the interior secretary while hearing a suo motu case relating to “perceived interference” by “persons in authority” in investigations and legal proceedings of criminal matters against the government officials. A five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial took up the case on Thursday.