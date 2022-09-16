PM Shehbaz to address SCO heads of state summit today

Samarkand: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the meeting of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) being held in the historic city of Samarkand on Friday.

During his speech, the Prime Minister will highlight Pakistan’s stance and perspective on regional cooperation, particularly given emerging global challenges.

He is also scheduled to hold meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, and President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev.

At the conclusion of his visit, PM Sharif will also visit the mausoleum of Hazrat Imam Bokhari to pay his respects.

PM Shehbaz meets Russian, Tajikistan, Iranian Presidents

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

During the meeting with PM Shehbaz, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan were possible, revealing that necessary infrastructures were already in place, according to state-owned news agency RIA.