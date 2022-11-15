PM Shehbaz tests positive for COVID-19

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for COVID-19, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Ms Marriyum said that PM Shehbaz had been “unwell” for two days. However, today (Tuesday), PM Shehbaz’s corona test was conducted with the doctor’s advice, which confirmed that he had contracted COVID-19.

She also requested people and party workers to pray for the speedy recovery of the Prime Minister.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کورونا پازیٹو ہوگئے ہیں۔ دو روز سے طبیعت ناساز تھی۔ ڈاکٹر کے مشورے سے آج کرونا ٹیسٹ کروایا گیا عوام اور کارکنان سے وزیراعظم کی جلد صحت یابی کی دعا کی اپیل ہے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 15, 2022

This is the third time PM Shehbaz has contracted the virus. He had previously tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year in January and in June 2020.

PM lands in Islamabad

After a brief stay in London, PM Shehbaz had landed back in Pakistan on Monday but took the day “slow” due to health concerns.

During the five-day visit to London, PM Shehbaz had held meetings with party supremo and elder brother Nawaz Sharif on key issues, including the appointment of the new army chief.

It was due to health concerns, according to Ms Marriyum, that the PM did not meet allies after reaching Pakistan.