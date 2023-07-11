Prime Minister Shehbaz Sahrif on Monday met Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the alliance strategy for the coming general elections and also took the PDM chief into confidence on the ruling coalition’s strategy regarding the general elections.

The Premier talked to the Maulana after PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave him the task of reconciliation with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. It is worth mentioning here that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was a bit angry with PML-N and PPP for not being taken onboard regarding the Dubai meetings.

It should be noted that according to the sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to extend the period of the assemblies, but the PPP advised in favor of timely elections. Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not even invited to the Dubai meetings due to his strict stance on holding of general elections.

PM conveyed him the message of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif that soon a meeting will be held between former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and him (Maulana Fazlur Rehman) in Dubai regarding general elections.

Sources divulged that Rehman, accompanied by Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood, reached PM House to meet PM Shehbaz.