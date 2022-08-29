PM Shehbaz summons APC; PTI not invited

Islamabad: Over the precarious situation of the devastating floods, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has summoned an All Parties Conference (APC) today (Monday).

According to reports, the APC will be convened at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad.

All political parties, including allies in the PDM, have been invited to the conference.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not been invited.

The APC will discuss measures to tackle the calamity faced by the people due to the monsoon rains and flooding across the country.

The devastating floods have resulted in the death of more than 1000 people, along with more than 33 million being affected directly or indirectly.