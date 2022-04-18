PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Peshawar Morr – Int’l Islamabad Airport Metro Bus Service

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated the long-overdue Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to the New Islamabad International Airport.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the commitment to work tirelessly for the welfare of the people and vowed to work with the same speed that he is used to.

Alluding to the delay caused in the competition of the project under the previous government, PM Shehbaz said that the project was started in 2017 and had to be operationalized in 2018.

However, PM regretted that, like other projects, the previous government delayed this public transport project as well. He said the lack of will and spirit delayed this project, otherwise, there was no other reason as funds were available for it.

PM Shehbaz aimed to provide relief to the people during the month of Ramadan and committed not to charge the commuter who use the metro service during the holy month.

China and Turkey’s contributions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by Charge d’ Affaires of the People’s Republic of China, Ms Pang Chunxue, and Ambassador of Turkey, İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to China and Turkey for their contributions in the public transport projects.

PM asked the Chinese side to reconsider the Karachi Circular Railway project as this will bring great dividends for the people of Karachi.

“China is a great friend which has always stood by Pakistan and contributed immensely to building Pakistan’s economy,” PM Shehbaz said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was also appreciative of Turkey for standing by Pakistan in difficult times.