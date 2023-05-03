PM Shehbaz Sharif embarks on UK visit to attend King Charles coronation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarked on the UK visit to attend the coronation ceremony of the new British monarch.

The premier will stay in the UK for three days, and he is slated to attend the Commonwealth leaders’ summit besides engaging with several leaders bilaterally.

PM Sharif took to Twitter to share an update about his visit. In the tweet, he expressed the strong bond between the two countries as great friends and said the prime minister would also meet other world leaders. “I’m leaving for the UK today to represent Pakistan at the coronation ceremony of His Majesty King Charles III,” PM said, adding that the relations of both countries are rooted in shared history and multifaceted bonds that have grown stronger over the decades.

He called the British monarch and the royal family great friends of Pakistan.

Leaving for the UK today to represent Pakistan at the the coronation ceremony of His Majesty King Charles III. The UK-Pakistan relations are rooted in shared history & multifaceted bonds that have grown stronger over the decades. The British monarch & the royal family have been… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 3, 2023

Besides attending the coronation ceremony, Prime Minister would also meet his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the British capital as the two leaders are supposed to hold wide-ranging consultations with his cabinet ministers yesterday.

Before leaving Pakistan, PM Shehbaz gets briefing from Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General, Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum at the Prime Minister’s Office.