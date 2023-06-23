Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have agreed to expedite the collaborative process in order to further bolster the bilateral cooperation.

The understanding to this effect was reached during an interaction between the two leaders on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held at Paris in France. The two leaders also exchanged views on matters of bilateral interest.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister expressed his best wishes for Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz whereas Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed the sentiments of goodwill towards the government and people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi here wherein the two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in multiple fields.

The meeting was held here on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit being hosted by France.

The prime minister said that the establishment of Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 held in Sharm El-Sheikh was an important development.

He said the Loss and Damage Fund had laid the basis for an important milestone at the global level.

The prime minister said that the resolve shown at Sharm El-Sheikh was moving forward gradually.

The two leaders resolved to promote and further strengthen the bilateral relations. They also agreed to keep up the bilateral contacts on regional as well as international affairs.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with John Kerry,

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the realisation of the pledges for resources’ mobilisation under the Loss and Damage Fund established at COP 27 was of the utmost importance.