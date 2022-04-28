PM Shehbaz rejects proposal for increase in prices of petroleum products

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday rejected the summary for an increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government was making every possible effort not to put any further burden on the people, already facing the brunt of high inflation.

Targetting the “incompetence” of the previous government, Marryium Aurangzeb said, “the last government of former Prime Minister Imran Khan had acceded to harsh conditions of the International Monitory Fund of increasing prices of the petroleum products to secure a loan from the IMF.”

