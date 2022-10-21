PM Shehbaz ready to talk with opp. in ‘national interest’; Imran rules out any possibility

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his will to engage with the leaders of the opposition in the “greater national interest”, while former Prime Minister Imran Khan completely ruled out any possibility of holding talks with the coalition government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was addressing a ceremony held in the federal capital to announce scholarships and other opportunities for the youth. During the ceremony, the Prime Minister said that the country’s resources should be spent on equipping the youth with high-quality education instead of creating divisions and sowing seeds of hate among youth.

PM Shehbaz announced the initiative of providing 20,000 internships to young engineers and 75 scholarships to students for studies in the top universities of the world.

During the ceremony, PM Shehbaz said that he was “willing to talk to the leaders of the opposition in the larger national interest”. He, however, highlighted that the opposition had “double standards” as it was not willing to talk to the coalition parties for the last four years.

Speaker in a similar ceremony titled “Education and Skills together” at the University of Sargodha, former Prime Minister Imran Khan grilled the coalition government, saying he would “rather die than serve these thieves”.

While talking about his upcoming Azaadi March, Imran Khan said that he would announce the date in the next few days.

Khan noted that the country was at a crossroads and urged people to rise up for “truth”. He warned that society would be “destroyed” if a decision was not taken now.