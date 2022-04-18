PM Shehbaz, Qatari Amir discuss bilateral ties

Vow to expand relations in diverse fields

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday during with issues of mutual interest came under discussion.

During telephonic conversation, the Amir of Qatar felicitated Shehbaz Sharif for assuming office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and assured of full support in deepening Qatar’s relations with Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked Sheikh Tamim for his gracious gesture. He underlined the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Qatar and reaffirmed the strong desire to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

PM Shehbaz Sharif underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Qatar – including in the trade, investment, energy, communications, food security and other key sectors.

He also appreciated the measures taken by Qatar for the well-being of the Pakistani workers in the fields of security, health and infrastructure.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role played by Qatar in the Afghan peace process and expressed the desire that both countries should continue to work together for peace, stability and humanitarian assistance for the people in Afghanistan.

Shehbaz Sharif extended cordial invitation to The Amir to visit Pakistan at an