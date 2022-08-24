PM Shehbaz, Qatar Amir agree on strengthening bilateral relations

Doha: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Diwan-e-Amiri.

Upon his arrival at the Diwan, PM Shehbaz was warmly welcomed by the Amir at the main entrance.

The Amiri guards also presented a guard of honour to the prime minister before the meeting.

A high-level delegation, including federal cabinet members, accompanied the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz and the Amir discussed bilateral ties and explored ways to further strengthen the cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar. The two countries also agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in multiple areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Doha on Tuesday on a two-day visit to Qatar at the invitation of His Highness.

Yesterday, the PM had a busy day when he met the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, besides addressing the Pakistan-Qatar Trade and Investment Roundtable conference.

Later today, he would also meet the Chairman of the Qatar Businessmen Association and the CEO of Qatar Airways to promote economic cooperation between the two countries.

With additional input from the APP.