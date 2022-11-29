PM Shehbaz, President Alvi reaffirm support to oppressed people of Palestine

Islamabad: On the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering support” to the oppressed Palestinian people against the tyranny and illegal occupation of the Israeli forces.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated unwavering support on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan to the Palestinians.

PM Shehbaz said that the Israeli persecution and oppressive actions, which find no parallel in contemporary history, are “emboldened by impunity”.

He said that the unresolved Palestinian issue was not just a moral question but an issue that has implications for global peace.

“We are for a two-state solution as per the UN resolutions,” the PM stressed Pakistan’s position on the issue.

Separately, President Alvi said that Pakistan has historically supported the legitimate struggle of Palestinians and shall continue to do so. He said that the collective voice and action could bring peace and security to the Palestinians and expressed hope that justice and fairness would prevail over tyranny and oppression.

He hoped that the conscience of the world would triumph over narrow self-interests.

He stressed that Pakistan fully supported the Palestinian position and their readiness to negotiate a peace accord based upon internationally recognized terms of reference and pre-1967 borders.

The accord needed to be under international monitoring, holding accountable the parties and within a determined and binding timeframe, with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine.

President Alvi said the most recent episode of the incessant Israeli violence was seen in August this year when the bombing in Gaza resulted in the deaths of approximately 50 Palestinians, including 17 children, and injuries to more than 300.

“Despite any action that Israel takes to annex occupied Palestinian territories, the annexation and occupation will remain in contravention of the principles of international humanitarian law and international law,” he said.

