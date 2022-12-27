PM Shehbaz pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 15th death anniversary

PM Shehbaz calls Shaheed Benazir Bhutto a “crusader for human rights and democracy”.

Islamabad: As Pakistan observes the 15th death anniversary of shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Prime Minister Shehbaz has said that she was a “crusader for human rights and democracy”.

Paying tribute to the former Prime Minister who was assassinated on this day in 2007, PM Shehbaz said she left an “indelible mark” on the politics of the country, adding that the void left by her passing has continued to widen over the years.

Pakistan today observes the martyrdom anniversary of Mohtarama Benzair Bhutto Shaheed. A crusader for human rights & democracy, she left an indelible mark on politics of the country. The void left by her passing has continued to widen over the years. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 27, 2022

He said that the black day of December 27, 2007, is an unforgettable day relating to the martyrdom of a beloved leader of the people.

“Benazir Bhutto is a shining example of democratic and political struggle who sacrificed her life while fighting for the rights of people,” PM Shehbaz said.

He mentioned that as the first woman prime minister of the Islamic world, Benazir Bhutto was a fascinating story of the continuous struggle throughout her life.

“We pay tribute to the historical services of Benazir Bhutto for the country, people, and democracy,” he said.

Calling the famous Charter of Democracy a “landmark achievement”, PM Shehbaz said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP’s Benazir Bhutto gave the historical gift that started a new era in the country’s politics.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Benazir Bhutto took a bold and clear stand against terrorism and added that her martyrdom showed the country’s determination against the menace.

He extended condolences to the family of Benazir Bhutto, including his husband, Asif Ali Zardari, son Bilawal Bhutto, and all other relatives.

