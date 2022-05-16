PM Shehbaz orders to ensure foolproof security for Imran Khan

Islamabad: Following Imran Khan’s claims of a conspiracy being hatched behind closed doors abroad and in Pakistan to take his life, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to ensure foolproof security for the former Prime Minister.

A meeting was held during which the Ministry of Interior briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the security of the PTI’s chief.

The PM ordered Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Interior, to ensure the best security and also to provide the chief security officer to Imran Khan.

Regarding Imran’s appearance in public gatherings, the PM directed the provincial governments to provide security to the Chairman PTI.

Giving details of the security personnel deployed for the security of thof the ex-PM, a spokesperson said that Ninety-four security personnel of police and FC had been deployed for the security of Bani Gala House of Imran Khan.

In addition, thirty-six personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and six personnel of Gilgit-Baltistan police have also been deployed by their governments concerned for the security of the former Prime Minister.

Thirty-five personnel of two security companies are also deployed for the security of Bani Gala House.

During the movement of Imran Khan outside Islamabad, four vehicles and twenty-three personnel of Islamabad police whilst one vehicle and five personnel of FC always accompany him.

The spokesperson further stated if the former Prime Minister has any specific information, he should share it with the interior ministry so that further arrangements of security could be put in place.

