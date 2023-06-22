Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to supervise the investigation and formulate necessary legislative proposals regarding complete prevention of human trafficking.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said this while chairing a high-level meeting with respect to the Greece boat incident.

He also directed the investigation committee to finalize its proceedings and present its report as soon as possible.

Expressing anger over the incident, the prime minister questioned why the criminal activities of human smuggling could not be timely stopped.

He asked why concrete preventive measures were not taken despite repeatedly happenings of such kind of incidents.

The prime minister asked the relevant authorities to bring all those responsible for human smuggling to justice as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister ordered the FIA to promptly complete the detailed investigation of the matter and to take effective measures to prevent it.

The Prime Minister told the Commissioner Gujranwala to identify the agents involved in the heinous act of human trafficking in Gujranwala district and bring them to justice immediately.

The prime minister ordered the relevant institutions to remain in constant contact with the families of the victims. He also directed the Pakistani embassy in Greece to stay in touch with the Greek authorities regarding the incident.

Federal Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi, DG FIA, Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other relevant high officials were present in the meeting.

The meeting was told that the coordination cell established in the Ministry of Interior was working 24 hours, where families of the missing persons can contact anytime.